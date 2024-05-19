Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 49,243 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,243 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Intuitive Surgical worth $596,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.82. 720,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

