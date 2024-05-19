Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 63,267 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,267 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 64,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 87,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,020,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

