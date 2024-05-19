Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,226 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $48,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 417,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.24 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

