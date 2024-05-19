BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.56. BTCS shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 56,177 shares.
BTCS Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, analysts expect that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
