Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.27. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 9,755 shares trading hands.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000561 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.