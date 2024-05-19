CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$32.80 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.52.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.285137 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

