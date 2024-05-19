Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head-To-Head Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $214.70 million 1.47 $23.19 million $0.57 24.12 Camden National $156.47 million 3.10 $43.38 million $3.01 11.03

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Camden National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 6.11% 4.43% 0.34% Camden National 16.56% 10.66% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Camden National beats Carter Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

