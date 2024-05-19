Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $11,483,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

