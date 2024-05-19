Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 303,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 537.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $127.34. 644,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

