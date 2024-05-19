Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,556,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,394,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,081. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

