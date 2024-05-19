Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,332,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after buying an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.06. 1,566,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,081. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

