Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:CU opened at C$31.84 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3387215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

