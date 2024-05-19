CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $400.00 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00006619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $400.00 million and $177,903.29 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,986.46 or 1.00016132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00089327 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,645 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.32069946 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $192,807.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

