CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. On average, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company's stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

