Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 1,387,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 453,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($82,473.34). In other news, insider Ben Procter purchased 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £1,836.70 ($2,306.83). Also, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($82,473.34). Insiders own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

