C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £122.83 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £122.83 ($154.27).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 74 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of GBX 8,658 ($108.74).

On Friday, March 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 79 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £121.66 ($152.80).

C&C Group Stock Performance

LON CCR opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.22) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 773.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.80 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £687.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,943.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

