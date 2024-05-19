CEEK VR Price Down 2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $41.13 million and $2.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05259092 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $2,328,061.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

