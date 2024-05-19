Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 511,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,862. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

