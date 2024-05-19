Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
CLDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
