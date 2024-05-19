Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.77. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.