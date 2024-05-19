Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNA. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 156 ($1.96).
In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34). In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,743.53). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,790,821 shares of company stock worth $401,797,325. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
