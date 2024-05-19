Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

