Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,478 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 489,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

