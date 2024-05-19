Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $488.57. The company has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

