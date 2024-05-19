Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,601 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.83. 235,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

