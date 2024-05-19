Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,856 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.9% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $62.21. 3,793,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.