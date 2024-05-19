Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,319 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $243.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.