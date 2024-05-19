Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 185,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

