Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $254.65 and a 1 year high of $352.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

