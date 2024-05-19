Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 833,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.