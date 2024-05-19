Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $18,086,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 339,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

