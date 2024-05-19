Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 797,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.