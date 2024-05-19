Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 884,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,214. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
