Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

