Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 120,961 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. 126,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,200. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.