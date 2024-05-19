Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 131,009 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 5.4% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP remained flat at $48.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

