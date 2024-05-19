Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.43. 246,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

