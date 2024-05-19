Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 807,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

