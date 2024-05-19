Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 571,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,521. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.