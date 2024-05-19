ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLIR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Free Report ) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

