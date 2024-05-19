ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLIR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ClearSign Technologies
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.07.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.