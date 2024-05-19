CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Loews Corp boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $14,296,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

