Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
COKE opened at $937.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,030.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $855.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.73.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
