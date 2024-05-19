Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,666. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

