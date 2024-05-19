Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Capitalization of $182.68 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $182.68 million and $9.38 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004065 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009462 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,333,221 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

