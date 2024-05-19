Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.27. 13,733,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

