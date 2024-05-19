Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.35. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.