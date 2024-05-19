Compound 1-Day Volume Tops $19.14 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $55.42 or 0.00082670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $449.71 million and $19.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012418 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.14 or 0.69481597 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,832 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,813.11357397 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.82776337 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $22,463,450.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.