Compound (COMP) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Compound has a market cap of $446.03 million and $17.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $54.97 or 0.00083001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012525 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,833 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,813.11357397 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.82776337 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $22,463,450.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.