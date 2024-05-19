Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

