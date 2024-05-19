Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,411. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.